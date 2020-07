“Let Your Tears Fall”

A track from 2015’s Piece By Piece, “Let Your Tears Fall” isn’t pegged to anything specific, be that death, illness, heartbreak, bullying or any of life’s other hardships. Instead, the power ballad unites Clarkson fans by promoting a simple premise: It’s OK, and actually even liberating, to cry.

Notable lyrics: “Tell me all your secrets, tell me all your fears / I won’t push you away, I’ll only pull you near / No I won’t judge you / And I’ll help you through.”