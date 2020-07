“Miss Independent”

Suffice it to say, Miss Independent and Mr. Know It All probably wouldn’t get along. On Clarkson’s debut album, Thankful, she sings about a guarded woman falling in love for the first time. Cowritten by Clarkson and Christina Aguilera (after the song was passed down) among others, it’s an early aughts female empowerment anthem that feels timeless.

Notable lyrics: “So, by keeping her heart protected / She’d never ever feel rejected.”