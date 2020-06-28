Mr. Know It All

Ever date someone who felt they knew what was best for you? Who wanted you to do things their way regardless of your feelings? That’s what “Mr. Know It All” is about. In the opener off 2011’s Stronger, Clarkson sings about a controlling man who likes to bring others down — and why it’s OK to leave that person in the past.

Notable lyrics: “So what, you’ve got the world at your feet / And you know everything about everything / But you don’t / You still think I’m coming back but baby you’ll see.”