“Since U Been Gone”

In her biggest hit, Clarkson combines her signature “better off without you” attitude toward heartbreak with the high notes and runs only she can hit. Since its release in 2004, “Since U Been Gone” has become one of the best songs for belting at the top of your lungs.

Notable lyrics: “You had your chance, you blew it / Out of sight, out of mind / Shut your mouth, I just can’t take it / Again, and again, and again, and again.”