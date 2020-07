“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”

Think you got the best of her? Think you had the last laugh? The title track from the Texas native’s 2011 album builds and builds until it reveals itself as a breakup anthem flipped on its axis. There might have been a heartbreak but these lyrics don’t indicate an inkling of sadness.

Notable lyrics: “Think you left me broken down / Think that I’d come running back / Baby you don’t know me, ’cause you’re dead wrong.”