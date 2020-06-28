“Whole Lotta Woman”

Clarkson combined her country roots and soulful energy to make “Whole Lotta Woman” off 2017’s Meaning of Life. Instead of lyrics about picking yourself up after heartbreak or unrequited dreams, this anthem is perfectly — and so simply — about being a badass woman. Add it to a playlist with Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)” and Demi Lovato’s “Confident” and you’ve got a party.

When the album was released, Clarkson reflected on what “Whole Lotta Woman” means to her in an October 2017 interview with Rolling Stone. “One of my favorite singers on the planet, Aretha Franklin, isn’t tiny. But she’s boss, and when she walks onto the stage everyone stops breathing. We’re marveling at her talent, [but] maybe some artists that we loved growing up would never make it today because of that dumb reason. Why we are afraid of it? People come in different packages, and they may not all be what you like, but man, don’t they sound good?” she said.

Notable lyrics: “I’m a whole lotta woman / Anything I see I want, I get / I’m a strong, badass chick with class and confidence, yeah.”