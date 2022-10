April 2008

When Gifford landed her gig on Today, Ripa told People that she was “so happy” the former Live! star would be back on morning TV. “I’m so excited for her,” Ripa gushed. “Everybody’s like, ‘Have you ever met her?’ I’m like, ‘Met her? I know her intimately!’ I’m so happy for her. … She’s very influential in my life. I saw her doing it all — a working mom. She had a big impact on me.”