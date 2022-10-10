Everything Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford Have Said About Each Other

February 2001

After Ripa took over on Live!, she told Entertainment Weekly that she had big shoes to fill. “I don’t think there’s any replacing her,” she said of Gifford. ”She’s a singer and a dancer, and she’s gorgeous.” Gifford, for her part, told The New York Times that she was “impressed” by Ripa’s debut, adding, “I think she’s got the right combination of sparkle and sass.” In August 2007, Gifford told the New York Post that she thought Ripa had adjusted “beautifully” in her role as Philbin’s cohost.