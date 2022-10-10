Everything Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford Have Said About Each Other

October 2022

After Ripa released Live Wire, Gifford said she wouldn’t read it because of what her colleague wrote about Philbin. “I was very sorry to see the headlines,” Gifford told Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto. “You know, you never know what’s true and what’s not true. I went, ‘I hope this isn’t true. I just hope it isn’t.’ ‘Cause what’s the point? I don’t get it. I don’t get it.” The TV producer added that she hoped her former cohost’s wife, Joy Philbin, and children didn’t see Ripa’s comments. “Lord, protect Joy and the girls from this,” Gifford said. “In all the years I’ve known him, I never saw him unkind to anyone. I never did. I’m just saying my reality is something completely different from that.”