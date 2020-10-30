Pics

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Embrace 2020 in ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Halloween Costumes

By
Kelly and Ryan as Mandalorians
 David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment(2)
9
9 / 9
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Embracing the Force

The two cohosts both dressed as characters from The Mandalorian.

Back to top