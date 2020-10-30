Pics Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Embrace 2020 in ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Halloween Costumes By Erin Crabtree October 30, 2020 David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment(2) 9 9 / 9 Embracing the Force The two cohosts both dressed as characters from The Mandalorian. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Win the Ultimate At-Home Wellness Kit: From a Canopy Humidifier to Coffee, Wine and More Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News