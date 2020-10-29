Pics

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Embrace 2020 in ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Halloween Costumes

By
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest Embrace 2020 in ‘Live’ Halloween Costumes
 David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment
5
4 / 5
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Ew, Ryan!

There was nothing “ew” about Seacrest’s spot-on costume of Schitt’s Creek’s David Rose.

Back to top