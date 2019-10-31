Halloween From YouTube Spoofs to ‘Old Town Road’: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Take on Viral Trends for Live’s Halloween Special By Sarah Hearon October 31, 2019 David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment 16 17 / 16 Carrie White As the title character of the classic horror film Carrie, Ripa attempted to do the Ice Bucket Challenge. Back to top More News How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston Editors’ Picks: 5 Fashion Essentials for the Holidays — All 50% Off or More Amazon’s No. 1 Best Selling Skinny Jeans Are on Sale Right Now! More News