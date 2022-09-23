Did Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Go to Therapy?

“2020 was a weird year / Album dropped at a weird time / Ain’t the homecoming queen, but better believe I cried / And therapy for one turned / Into therapy for two,” she sings in “Doin My Best,” adding: “When you get married that young, you got a lotta s—t you gotta get through.”

Ballerini previously told Extra in April that the spouses were in couple’s therapy. “Honestly, like, we both go separately, we go together,” she said at the time. “I think it’s really important. Obviously we have a strange life. Like, we are both really busy and don’t get to spend as much time together … And just trying to find, like, the things that work for us.”