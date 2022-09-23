What Pop Star Is Kelsea Ballerini Referencing in ‘Doin My Best’?

“I was friends with a pop star / I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back,” she sings. “I woulda never asked / if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore.”

While Ballerini doesn’t use a name, Halsey is featured on the fourth song on “Kelsea” album, “The Other Girl.” The pair performed the track on CMT Crossroads and at the CMT Awards in 2020.

During an interview with Consequence, the songwriter admitted that “there are songs on this record that I’m a little nervous for people to hear.” When asked about the lyric specifically she added: “I’m a human and life is messy and there’s some things that I wanted to take ownership for. It’s a little embarrassing and a little cringey, but that’s my human experience.”