Why Did Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Get Divorced?

“I guess they call it fallin’ ’cause you end up on the ground / You can’t live forever with your head up in the clouds / Think it’s written in the stars til they burn out,” the chorus to “I Guess They Call It Fallin’” read. “Did you only get me high to let me down? / I guess they call it fallin’ ’cause you end up on your face / Sleeping by myself in a bed I didn’t make.”

The twosome got engaged in December 2016 after nine months of dating and exchanged vows in December 2017. She seemingly addresses their whirlwind romance coming crashing down in this track.

“I was like, oh my God, every thought played like a video / Left your shirt, and the hurt, now I curse your Acqua di Gio,” she sings, potentially revealing Evans’ go-to cologne. “That night you told me I hung your moon / I jumped right in with no parachute.”

She also addresses a partner changing their mind in songs “Weather” and “Walk in the Park.”

“I’ve been thinkin’ you’ve been thinkin’ ’bout something else / Yeah, we felt perfect, now I’m nervous, can you even tell? / Did I wake you up on the wrong side of the bed? / Is there someone’s body that you’d rather be laying with instead,” the lyrics to “Weather” read. “I’m so tired of your weather / Stormy when we’re together / Yeah, we used to be sunny and 75.”

In “Walk in the Park,” Ballerini admits she may have had a change of heart too.

“Sometimes I’m a summer day, sometimes I start raining / Always one season away from everything changing,” she sings. “I’m always looking for greener grass, on a carousel that goes too fast / Up and down like a swing set heart, I’m no walk in the park.”