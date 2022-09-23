Why Did Kelsea Ballerini Sing About Marilyn Monroe?

“Was it worth it to seem so perfect? / Blonde and curves didn’t keep you from your skeletons / Was it lonely, show pony?” the chorus of “Marilyn” reads. “Did you miss Norma Jeane? / Or did you always wanna be Marilyn?”

The musician, who has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, told Yahoo that “Marilyn” is the second most personal track after “Doin My Best.”

“Marilyn is a metaphor in this song for me,” she explained. “Marilyn to me in this context represents a woman who presents herself in one way, and deeply feels another. I certainly relate to that, and I think that with social media, maybe everyone relates to that.”