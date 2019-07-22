#GoodbyeKyle

After the story about Dorit’s dog, dubbed PuppyGate by fans, leaked online, Kyle accused Lisa of selling the story to the press. When Kyle confronted her castmate about the situation, Ken kicked her out of their house.

“You’re a f–-king liar!” Ken screamed during season 9. “Goodbye, Kyle!”

Kyle told Us Weekly exclusively that she was “very shocked” by Ken’s behavior during the argument. “He’s always been kind to me,” she told Us in February 2019. “I’ve always been a big fan and supporter of his, always. It was hurtful more than anything.”