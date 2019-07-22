Ken Calls Taylor ‘Weak’ for Going to Therapy

Season 2 of RHOBH documented the end of Taylor Armstrong’s marriage to Russell Armstrong before he died by suicide in 2011. While discussing the pair’s allegedly abusive marriage, Ken came under fire for his remarks about Taylor’s decision to go to therapy.

“If I had to go to see a therapist to make my marriage better, I would feel weak,” he said during season 2.

After Taylor referred to Ken’s remarks as “rude,” Lisa defended his comment on the Today show.

“I think everything changes in light of what happened, but it was accurate. It was his opinion regarding himself, not Taylor,” Lisa said in September 2011 after Russell’s death. “He apologized to Taylor the next day after she realized how fragile she was.”