Ken Prints Out Teddi’s Text Messages With John Blizzard

Ken was quick to come to Lisa’s defense after his wife was accused of setting up a story line about Dorit Kemsley’s dog ending up in a shelter during season 9. After Teddi Mellencamp alleged that Lisa’s employees at Vanderpump Dogs encouraged her to bring up the drama on the show, Ken printed out the accountability coach’s texts with their staff member John Blizzard.