Ken Shades Kim

After Kim Richards confronted Lisa for missing her daughter Kimberly’s graduation party during season 4, Ken pointed out how absent the former child star was during previous seasons.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of things Kim hasn’t turned up for,” Ken said before telling Kim he was “protecting” his wife.

After Kim, who was battling substance abuse issues during the early seasons of RHOBH, called the comment “uncalled for” and “not very nice,” she slammed him in her confessional.

“He’s right. I did miss things,” an emotional Kim told the camera. “I missed a lot. But don’t throw s–t in my face about stuff that I really don’t feel I had a choice of a couple years ago.”