Ken Vs. Yolanda

Ken and Yolanda Hadid went at it during the season 4 finale after she accused her costar’s husband of inserting himself into the drama.

“Can you please stay out of this?” Yolanda asked. “We’re having a girls’ talk and again you’re walking into it. I don’t appreciate you being rude. … You think my husband [David Foster] wants to hang with somebody like you who attacks somebody’s woman in public?”

After Ken seemingly went to touch Yolanda’s arm, she swatted him away and yelled, “Don’t touch me.” After Yolanda called Ken “disrespectful,” he fired back and said she was “stupid.”

“I’m a very intelligent woman and I don’t need to be called stupid again,” the former model replied. “He called me stupid again.”