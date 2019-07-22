LVP’s Fallout With Brandi

Season 4 also followed the end of Lisa’s friendship with Brandi Glanville, who accused the SUR owner of bringing tabloids that claimed Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, was cheating on Kyle to the cast trip to Puerto Rico.

Ken and Brandi had an emotional moment during the season 4 reunion after the fallout.

“As everybody knows, and it’s not even in contention, we were so supportive of Brandi. Brandi did a couple of things that we didn’t like and we decided to pull away, and we did. We didn’t feel like the relationship was going where it should go,” Ken said at the season 4 reunion. “I don’t think I could ever let you back into my life. I’m sorry, and I forgive everybody.”

After Brandi broke down in tears, Ken said he might be able to let her “back in.”

“I don’t like to see a woman cry. Any woman. I’m crying now,” he explained.

While Brandi later revealed that Ken hugged her during the break, Lisa’s relationship with Brandi was never the same.