2. He’s Officially the Longest-Running Cast Member On ‘SNL’

Thompson joined the cast of SNL in 2003 and 15 years later, he became the longest-running cast member on the series, passing Darrell Hammond, who previously held the title. In March, the Georgia native celebrated starring in his 1,500th sketch on the show. Ahead of his 20th season, Thompson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to celebrate his decades-long career.