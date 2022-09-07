3. ‘SNL’ Writers Consider Him the Show’s Secret Weapon

“Here’s a secret. If you’re a Saturday Night Live writer, and you want to get an extra laugh in your script, just add this line: ‘KENAN REACTS.’ Sure, it’s sort of cheating. But we still do it sometimes. Because it works,” SNL head writer Bryan Tucker wrote in a September 2014 essay for Slate. “Put him in your sketch somewhere, anywhere, and your sketch will get better. Because Kenan knows how to take ordinary lines and make them funny, and take funny lines and make them special.”