5. His Daughters Have Never Seen ‘Good Burger’

During a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Thompson revealed that while his daughters — Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 3 — have seen many of his SNL sketches, they’ve never watched any of his earlier work. “I want them to find Good Burger and all that stuff organically,” he explained at the time. “I want their friends to be like, ‘Y’all ever seen Good Burger?‘ and have them discover how awesome daddy was.”