Top 5

Stories

Cast Shakeup

Everything the ‘American Idol’ Judges Have Said About Kenedi Anderson: From Crowning Her the ‘Biggest Star’ to Her ‘Heartbreaking’ Departure

By
Everything the American Idol Judges Have Said About Kenedi Anderson
 ABC/Eric McCandless
7
6 / 7
podcast

The Judges Are ‘Heartbroken’

Though Anderson has not revealed the exact reason she withdrew from the show, Bryan empathized with the pressure the contestants are under.

“These kids, they got a lot coming at ’em,” the “Country Girl” singer told USA Today. “I think, potentially for [Anderson’s] career, her being a part of our family is as good as the route or the way to the top can be. But, if you’re having doubts and anxieties and other things … we’re heartbroken as a show because she was so dynamic and great.”

Back to top