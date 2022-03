2. Her Dad Is a Football Coach

Anderson mentioned in her audition that she traveled a lot as a kid because her father is “in the football business.” Kenedi’s dad, Justin Anderson, currently works at East Carolina University after playing wide receiver at Brigham Young.

“Love you @kenedianderson_!” he tweeted on Sunday. “Dreams do come true when you work hard for them! God is good!! #AmericanIdol #kenedianderson.”