How Kendall Found Out

“I found out about Tristan through our family group chat. You are in a little bit of a state of shock. How does someone do this so many times over? I would want to know before the internet told me,” the model detailed. “It is hard to even believe that this is real.”

Kendall continued: “I feel really bad for her. It makes me so angry, especially because he fooled, obviously Khloé, but the rest of us too. I really did think that he had changed. Like, anyone who would criticize or talk bad about him, I would have his back. In a way, he betrayed us all.”