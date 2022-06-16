Khloe Breaks Her Silence

During the episode, Khloé addressed her initial reaction to Tristan’s lawsuit.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” she mentioned. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

As Khloé reflected on her breakup, viewers were offered a glimpse at the former couple’s moments with their daughter. “I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie,” she added. “How were you able to not saying something? I feel just not really in my own body. These things are just happening and I am going through the motions. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad.”