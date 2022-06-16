Khloe’s Declining Health

In the new episode, Khloé revealed that Tristan’s drama took a toll on her.

“I am so anxious. I have been really dehydrated and I fainted the other day,” she admitted. “I am fine. Sometimes I just feel like I literally can’t breathe and I am gasping for air. But I am fine. I have been put on some beta blockers and I am going to block all the s–t out of my system. Everyone can f–k off. Cry in the shower and no one will know the difference.”

While reflecting on the public judgement, Khloé noted she would “rather bleed out slowly” than consider plans for her future. “Sometimes you do stupid things for your kids. But also you can’t be stupid for your kids for so long. I will say I am really proud of how I tried for True and the rest is the rest,” she shared with Kendall, 26.