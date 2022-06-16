Khloe’s Doubts Ahead of Time

“I am grateful for the clarity. I also feel vindicated in a way because I kept saying, ‘Guys, something is not right here.’ And everyone kept saying, ‘No, it is because you are so damaged from before,'” Khloé recalled.

According to the TV personality, she let her concerns influence major life decisions. “Remember when he said he wanted to split the down payment and I said I don’t want to. And Mom was like, ‘Let him do it. He wants to do it,'” Khloé detailed to Kim. “I said, ‘I don’t want to. It is my house, I want this for me.'”