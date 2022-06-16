Kim Shows Her Support for Khloe

“When someone hurts someone that you love, you get protective. My heart is breaking for Khloé because I know that she is really trying and I know that he was really trying. Then this happens and it is like, ‘Dude. What the f–k?’” the beauty mogul said in a confessional interview.

While on the phone with Khloé, Kim attempted to remind her about the positive side of the situation, saying, “But if this isn’t the biggest sign for you not to have another baby with this human being.”