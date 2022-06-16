Kim’s Insight on the Issues

During the reality series, Kim admitted that she was “tempted” in the past to address their family’s drama publicly.

“I am exhausted of taking the high road. I am in my zone where I am like, ‘If you bring bad energy into my life then a boundary goes up.’ Half of me just wants to put it on blast,” she told the cameras. “If you don’t think I screenshot every single f–king thing — I am just not in the mood today.”

Later in the episode, Kim seemingly reflected on her own drama amid her divorce from Kanye West.

“Tristan is her best friend — was her best friend — and she is going to miss her best friend. She is going to miss the thought and the hope of them coming together and it is going to be an adjustment,” she told cameras. “Especially when you have kids and you have no choice but to take the high road even if it kills you.”