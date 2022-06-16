Kris Weighs In

During a family meeting, Khloé’s mom opened up about her concerns for her daughter. “Khloé, she is the strongest girl I know. But sometimes the strongest girl you know isn’t so strong all the time,” Kris Jenner said. “I don’t want her to get to a point where she doesn’t have anyone to talk to because she feels like she has to be strong.”

According to the momager, 66, Khloé’s tendency to dissociate worried her as well, adding, “She keeps recovering [and] forgiving for the sake of her daughter. … I am sure she feels devastated and humiliated. This all happened around Tristan’s birthday when we are all celebrating.”

Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, replied, “She don’t look bad. The person that is making the mistakes looks bad.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added: “It is such a lack of respect. This is somebody who has a pattern of bad behavior. Somebody that has lied to her since June. This is not something that can be undone. If he is in this pattern, why does she just need to keep suffering? And that’s what breaks my heart.”

When Khloé didn’t show up to see her family, Kris also offered insight into her daughter’s state of mind. “I think the longer it goes on without really expressing her feelings and deciding how she wants to move forward, it can be very alienating and lonely. She tends to keep everything inside,” she explained. “I think it is hard for anybody to go through a divorce or a separation. But it is much more magnified, much more emotional and scary when you are doing it in front of the whole world.”