Looking Back on Her Marriage

Amid the drama, Khloé pointed out that she had no regrets about her dating life. “That is the same thing that I felt about Lamar [Odom]. I gave it my all [and] I never felt guilty,” she told Kim about her ex-husband. “Same thing with Tristan, I don’t feel guilty. I believe in second, third and fourth chances for everyone … I want someone to give me the same grace I am giving them.”

Khloe added: “I am fine. Is it the most f–ked up thing that this has to happen so publicly every f–king time in my life? Yes. Is it so f–ked up that society blames me or women? It is disgusting and deplorable of these people to talk about other people like that. There is no empathy, there is no compassion [and] there is just no sense of humanity.”