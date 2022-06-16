Scott’s Hopes for Khloe’s Future

Scott Disick weighed in on Khloé’s personal life when she visited his home.

“Do you feel like, who knows if you’ll ever find anybody you can trust?” the New York native, 38, asked. “I just can’t imagine, like, opening up myself to somebody and then down the road, like, you just find out they’re completely different people.”

Khloé, for her part, responded, “I think we totally can find people we can trust … They say you never love the same way twice. And I think you say that because you become scarred or, like, there’s trauma. You’re trained to just love people differently.”