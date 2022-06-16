What Happens Next

“No matter what he says, nothing is going to give me the answers I am looking for or the closure,” Khloé explained about her future with Tristan. “True FaceTimes him every night. I don’t speak, he just talks to True and she will never know that anything is wrong in my book, ever.”

During the episode, viewers saw Khloé packing up Tristan’s things from her home. “This house was supposed to be mine and Tristan and True’s home that we were supposed to have our family in. It is really disappointing and it is heartbreaking,” she admitted. “I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him and to believe that True and I were worth him changing for. But that is just life. Things don’t always go the way we hoped and planned.”