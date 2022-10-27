Khloe Addresses Yelling 'Liar' About Tristan at 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Reliving Her Past in Real Time

During the episode, the California native compared the premiere to sitting in a movie theater, adding, “It is filled with anxiety but also it is really cool because you get to see if someone else thinks something is funny like I did. When something good is happening or something enjoyable that you love to watch that is really exciting and fun.”

Khloé continued: “Then when you have to relive something that is sad or just emotions you probably don’t want to go back to. It is hard and you don’t want to hear everyone’s opinions.”