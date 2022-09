Taking a Page Out of Other Relationships

According to Kim, Khloé’s doubts made her compare her dating life to those around her.

“You asked me once, ‘How do you trust Pete [Davidson]?’ And I was like, ‘I just do. It’s a feeling,'” Kim said during a conversation with Khloé, who replied, “What I do know is that all of it sucks and it is humiliating and hurtful. I just don’t have anything left to give.”

(Kim and the comedian split in August after several months of dating.)