Worried About Her

During the episode, Kim revealed to Khloé that her family was wary about how she was dealing with the paternity scandal.

“I will say that Kendall and Kylie did text me to say that they were a little concerned for you because you are really skinny,” the KKW Beauty founder told Khloé. “And I said, ‘I think she is a bit stressed. She’s fine. You absolutely have a right to be concerned but I am telling you she’s fine.'”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author admitted she preferred “to isolate” herself. “Everyone has problems so why would I bring [mine up]? You just have to deal with it,” Khloé mentioned. “Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly hard. The hardest part about it all is training yourself to un-love someone.”

She continued: “This was my life for six years and we weren’t just a couple. We were best friends and he was my workout buddy. We did all these things together and so learning how to undo all these things takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly.”