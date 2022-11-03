Dealing With the Drama

Ahead of the Met Gala, Khloé opened up about her conflicting plans to attend fashion’s biggest night. “I have been invited to the Met before but with everything I have going on — especially now — I avoid red carpets like the plague. It is all awkward,” she explained to the cameras.

Later in the episode, Kourtney Kardashian attempted to see Khloé’s side, saying, “I used to feel that way but now I am like, ‘Oh my God, I am going to laugh.'”

Khloé, for her part, replied, “That is because you are with Travis [Barker] though. You have fun. What am I doing by myself?”

In response, Kourtney, 43, added, “Yeah totally. Walking by myself, I don’t think I could.”