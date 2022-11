Like Mother, Like Daughter?

While celebrating True, Kris reflected on her daughter Khloé’s childhood, telling the cameras, “It is really hard to believe that True is 4 years old. It feels like yesterday that she was born.”

The momager continued: “When Khloé was four years old, she thought she was a dog. So, she would bark at everyone, would lick a stranger’s legs and would beg for food. She was wild.”