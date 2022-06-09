The Worst Person'! Khloe's Family Slams Tristan Over His Paternity Scandal

Breaking Down the Lawsuit

“This is paperwork that he has filed that says, ‘The only time I had sexual intercourse with petitioner was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas,'” Kim read from the legal doc. “‘Petitioner claims she is pregnant with my child and she is due December 3 [2021], however, she does not recall when I had sexual intercourse with her. Therefore, I do not know if the claims that I am the father of this child are supported by facts.'”

The California native continued: “‘I specifically remember having sexual intercourse with petitioner in March because it was my birthday. Petitioner initiated initial sexual contact and never objected to having sexual intercourse. Petitioner insisted that she would meet me at my hotel and spend the night. She wanted to give me a special birthday surprise which I understood to be sex. When we got to my hotel room we immediately had sexual intercourse.'”