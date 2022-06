Khloe’s Response

After calling Kim back, Khloé revealed she didn’t check what was sent to her. “What the f–k is this?” she asked before the episode ended.

In a preview for an upcoming episode, Khloé broke her silence on her then-boyfriend’s personal drama. “I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him,” she explained.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author elaborated during a conversation with Kendall Jenner, “I am so anxious. I fainted the other day.”