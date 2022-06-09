The Worst Person'! Khloe's Family Slams Tristan Over His Paternity Scandal

Kourtney and Kylie’s Commentary

While on the phone with Kim, Kourtney, 43, and Kylie, 24, weighed in on how their sister would react to the shocking news. “If he doesn’t at least talk to her about this stuff before it happens, that’s insane,” Kourtney said, to which Kylie replied, “It’s just insane in general. This is just a never-ending swirl.”

For Kourtney, Tristan’s behavior was an example of “never-ending betrayal” toward Khloé. “She doesn’t deserve this,” the oldest Kardashian sister added. “It couldn’t be more awful. I just didn’t know she knew about this.”

Meanwhile, Kylie questioned if this was the end of Khloé and Tristan’s romantic relationship, sharing, “This has to be her final sign. Like this is insane.”