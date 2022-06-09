The Worst Person'! Khloe's Family Slams Tristan Over His Paternity Scandal

Still Dealing With Doubts

While meeting with Kris Jenner, Khloé and her mother discussed her plans for the future.

“I am going to be honest with you. All Tristan talks to me about sometimes is getting married. He is always talking about how much he wants to make sure he regains that trust that he knows he lost. Like a fresh start,” Kris, 66, revealed.

Khloé, for her part, addressed her apprehension about the major milestone. “I think we are both excited [for the next chapter] and to get out of that toxic place we were in,” she shared. “I believe people should have multiple chances in life. But it takes work and it takes time so everyone just needs to be patient and not everyone is.”