The Worst Person'! Khloe's Family Slams Tristan Over His Paternity Scandal

Taking Her Time

“I love marriage and I believe in marriage. I take it very seriously so I don’t think people should just go and get married because it’s a Tuesday and they’re bored,” the Good American cofounder, who was previously married to Lamar Odom, told cameras. “I am not with Tristan to just float around with Tristan. Marriage is the end goal but right now I still think there is work to be done with him and I both.”

Even though Khloé wasn’t in a rush down the aisle, Kris praised her daughter for being “the best wife” in the past. In response, Khloé pointed out that she loved marriage but knew it was “definitely not easy.”