Hilary Duff

The multihyphenate now stars in the popular TV Land series, Younger. She shares 7-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and a baby girl, Banks, with fiancé Matthew Koma. In October 2019, Disney confirmed that Duff would be reprising her role as Lizzie McGuire, along with original castmates Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas.