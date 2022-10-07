Cole and Dylan Sprouse
The Sprouse twins became Disney Channel mainstays with The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. They took a break from acting to attend New York University.
Cole, for his part, later scored a lead role as Jughead in The CW’s Riverdale. The photographer dated his costar Lili Reinhart on and off from 2018 to 2020. He later moved on with model Ari Fournier.
Dylan, for his part, opened up a Brooklyn-based meadery in 2018. He also returned to the big screen with roles in After We Collided, My Fake Boyfriend and Beautiful Disaster. The business man has been dating Barbara Palvin since 2018.