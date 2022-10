Daniel Radcliffe

The actor grew up before fans’ eyes while starring in the Harry Potter franchise. He continued to act with — often comedic — roles on Miracle Workers, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend and Now You See Me 2. In 2022, Radcliffe played Weird Al Yankovic in the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The England native has been dating Erin Darke since 2012.